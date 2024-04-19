The Arkansas football team has received its first transfer commitment from the spring transfer portal, as former Florida State running back Rodney Hill announced his pledge to the Razorbacks according to a report by Pete Thamel on Friday.

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound Georgia native, Hill was offered by Arkansas when he entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, but he ultimately committed to Florida A&M.

During his two seasons with the Seminoles, Hill combined to rush for 334 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries (4.34 yards per carry). His career-high came during his freshman campaign, when he carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown against Duquesne.