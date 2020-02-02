"It was a really cool experience," Tollett said. "They really do it right here, that's no doubt. All day yesterday they had us doing something. It's a really good experience."

Shiloh Christian standout Truitt Tollett spent Saturday checking out campus, the facilities and all the programs Arkansas has to offer.

One of the state of Arkansas's most prolific high school receivers this season was on campus this weekend for an official visit but he's still waiting for the opportunity to be a Razorback.

Tollett was hosted by Arkansas walk-on wide receiver John David White whose recruitment was similar to the Shiloh Christian star. White did have a couple scholarship offers coming out of Pulaski Academy after putting up huge numbers but decided to forgo a scholarship to be a Hog. Tollett has offers from East Central and Ouachita Baptist.

"My host last night was John David White," Tollett said. "It was really fun getting to meet him, Hudson (Henry) and those guys spending the night with them. It was a blast."

In a senior season that was like a "dream," Tollett broke records with his 30 receiving touchdowns, 2,500+ all-purpose yards and 130+ catches.

"It was obviously one in a lifetime experience," Tollett said. "It was just incredible to play with all my best friends all year. There's nothing like high school football. It was pretty much how you dream it out to be except for last game."

Arkansas could use more wide receivers but the numbers haven't quite worked themselves out yet. The Hogs are waiting for a decision from Texas 3-star Savion Williams on Wednesday.