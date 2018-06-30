The newly implemented early National Signing Date in December has hastened the recruiting cycle with more and more prospects taking advantage of the early date and committing before they even play their senior seasons. Out of the 216 Arkansas offers marked in the Rivals database, 116 are still undecided. It's the last day of June so there's still six months until early signing day and the Hogs will undoubtedly hand out more 2019 offers, so lets take a look at where the Hogs stand with commitments, elite prospects and more.

COMMITMENTS

The Razorbacks sit second to last in the SEC in number of verbal commitments through July. Here's where all the other schools stand: 1 - ALABAMA 17 Commits, 13 4-stars

2 - A&M 18 Commits, 1 5-star, 7 3-stars

3 - LSU 18 Commits, 2 5-stars, 5 4-stars

4 - OLE MISS 22 Commits, 4 4-stars

5 - SOUTH CAROLINA 16 Commits, 1 5-star, 6 4-stars

6 - GEORGIA 10 Commits, 2 5-stars, 7 4-stars

7 - MSU 16 commits, 4 4-stars

8 - AUBURN 12 Commits, 6 4-stars

9 - TENNESSEE 12 Commits, 1 5-star, 5 4-stars

10 - FLORIDA 10 Commits, 4 4-stars

11 - KENTUCKY 12 Commits, 1 4-star

12 - VANDERBILT 9 Commits, 7 3-stars

13 - ARKANSAS 6 Commits, 2 4-stars

14 - MIZZOU 4 Commits, 3 3-stars Taking a look at the numbers, the only thing keeping Arkansas out of the top 10 in the SEC is time. They are in a great place with a few more 4-stars with a couple nearing decisions, if they pick up four or five more 4-stars I think that's a great start for their first full cycle. I'm now not so sure they'll get to 8 4-stars but as the other SEC schools fill up then more 4-stars will be considering Arkansas more heavily. I think this year the SEC will be pretty lopsided with really stacked recruiting classes in the top half and decent classes making up the bottom half. The key for the staff is to find guys who will out-play their rating at the next level and a lot of that has to do with finding recruits with a lot of potential, a big hunger to succeed and a deep love for the sport, not just the attention the SEC brings--the Mike Woods' of the world. The Razorbacks have commitments from two 4-stars, legacy defensive end out of Georgia, Mataio Soli and wideout Shamar Nash, a Mizzouri native and former Mizzou commit, who attends IMG Academy in Florida. Arkansas has also secured it's 2019 QB, who many have called the programs' QB of the future, KJ Jefferson. One of the most important commits from the Razorbacks is CB Malik Chavis, a home-grown lightning quick athlete with a lot of upside. The Hogs have also received verbal commitments from two trench boys, Beaux Limmer, out of East Texas, and Joseph "Big Country" Stone, out of Alabama. All of the Razorbacks current commits come from different parts of the country but as many have said, the staff needs to start putting their Texas ties to work and begin closing on in-state targets.

ELITES

AREAS FOR OPTIMISM

WIDE RECEIVER - Arkansas is the strong favorite for borderline 4-star T.Q. Jackson. He's deciding on July 21st. If the Hogs can lock up Jackson and Burks, they will be picking up three prospects who will all be ready to contribute early. RUNNING BACKS - The Hogs are still heavily in the mix for several running backs and three have already completed official visits - 4-star Darwin Barlow, 3-star Marcus Major, 3-star Aaron Young, and 3-star A'Montae Spivey took a 4-day trip to the Hill and has an official visit planned for Alabama weekend. There are still several other 3-stars that intrigue me like King Doerue, Terrell Brown and Tahj Gary. DEFENSIVE LINE - I already said above that the defensive line group, after the WRs, will probably be very solid for the 2019 class. The prospects previously mentioned plus the defensive tackles the Hogs are targeting are all in a good spot. DT Carl Williams has already taken an official visit, the staff has a good relationship with Mansfield Legacy DT Enoch Jackson and you can't forget Warren DT Marcus Miller.



AREAS FOR CONCERN

OFFENSIVE LINE - The Razorbacks need to pick up three more offensive line commits and should they miss out on both 4-star in-staters, they will likely not be able to replace them with equally-rated recruits. They've lost three high priority offensive lineman to those prospects' in-state schools so they might have to go back to the board after the dead period. The staff does seem to be targeting some JUCO talent, which I think is actually a strong move at this position. The team needs an immediate infusion of competition on the line and JUCO players have more playing time under their belts. SECONDARY - The Hogs started off aiming very high for secondary players, and while it initially seemed like it would pan out, many of the targeted elite prospects are leaning other directions now. After the dead period, solidifying relationships with the next group of targets should be a top priority. The Hogs are still heavily in the mix for new MSU commit S Greg Brooks Jr, ATH Keontae Burns, S Raymond Woodie, but several of the top of the board guys have committed elsewhere and some of the next guys up have chosen to commit early. LINEBACKER - The staff missed on TN LB Jackson Hannah but are still a favorite for Texas LB Zach Zimos. Ole Miss commit Diwun Black is still looking to take an official visit on the Hill. Also not mentioned much lately because he doesn't talk much is Alabama LB Darius Hodges. The Hogs also have a JUCO LB Caleb Johnson taking an official visit at the end of the summer. The staff has also offered an in-state LB Kendall Young who should probably have the Hogs in his top three when he announces it July 30.