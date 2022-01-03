Arkansas redshirt senior WR enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt senior wide receiver Kendall Catalon entered his name in the transfer portal Monday. He is the Razorbacks' 10th player to enter the portal since November.

Catalon is the older brother of UA safety Jalen Catalon and transferred from Southern University in 2019 to join him in Fayetteville. He saw his only game action with the Razorbacks in four games this season, but never recorded a catch.

Coming out of Mansfield Legacy High in Texas, Catalon was rated a 5.4 two-star wide receiver despite spending most of his time at quarterback for the Broncos. He recorded 3,801 passing yards and 64 touchdowns in high school to go along with 2,349 rushing yards and 24 rushing scores.

During his two seasons at Southern, an FCS program, Catalon caught 56 passes for 758 yards and seven touchdowns. He saw no game action during the 2020 season with Arkansas, but was named to the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll.

This season, Catalon’s appearances came late in games against Georgia Southern, Georgia, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and in the Outback Bowl against Penn State.

Catalon is the fourth traditional senior to make a decision for his future in Fayetteville. Right tackle Dalton Wagner is the only one who will return for a “super senior” season. After the Outback Bowl, cornerback Montaric Brown announced he will enter the NFL Draft and running back Trelon Smith said he will be moving on from Arkansas.

Five Razorbacks still have a decision to make. Linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Joe Foucha said after the Outback Bowl that they would take a few days to make a decision. Long snapper Jordan Silver, offensive lineman Shane Clenin and defensive tackle John Ridgeway round out the group of players that could return for a “super senior” season.