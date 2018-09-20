One of the new rules for the 2018 college football season is the ability for players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.

The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have.a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven't already redshirted.

Here is a list of those players for Arkansas. It will be updated each week with how many games they have played and once they reach five games, we'll drop them from the list because they'd no longer be able to redshirt.

Seniors

Hjalte Froholdt - 3 games

Dre Greenlaw - 1 game

Kendrick Jackson - 3 games

Jonathan Nance - 3 games

Jeremy Patton - 3 games

Juniors

McTelvin Agim - 3 games

Austin Capps - 3 games

Dorian Gerald - 1 game

T.J. Hammonds - 3 games

De'Jon Harris - 3 games

Hayden Johnson - 3 games

Connor Limpert - 3 games

Devwah Whaley - 3 games

Sophomores

Jarrod Barnes - 0 games

Chevin Calloway - 2 games

Ty Clary - 3 games

Kamren Curl - 3 games

Kyrei Fisher - 2 games

Chase Hayden - 3 games

Hayden Henry - 3 games

Derrick Munson - 3 games

De'Vion Warren - 2 games

Freshmen

Courtre Alexander - 0 games

Ladarrius Bishop - 1 game

Billy Ferrell - 0 games

Joe Foucha - 2 games

Nick Fulwider - 1 game

Noah Gatlin - 3 games

John Stephen Jones - 1 game

Myles Mason - 2 games

Isaiah Nichols.- 2 games

Connor Noland - 1 game

Andrew Parker - 0 games

Bumper Pool - 3 games

Silas Robinson - 0 games

Ryan Winkel - 0 games

Michael Woods - 2 games