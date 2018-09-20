Arkansas Redshirt Tracker - Week 3
One of the new rules for the 2018 college football season is the ability for players to appear in up to four games and maintain that year of eligibility by redshirting. In the past, playing in even one game - barring injury - was enough to count as a full year.
The immediate reaction was that teams would essentially have.a free pass to get an early glimpse of freshmen, but the rule actually applies to players of all classifications as long as they haven't already redshirted.
Here is a list of those players for Arkansas. It will be updated each week with how many games they have played and once they reach five games, we'll drop them from the list because they'd no longer be able to redshirt.
Seniors
Hjalte Froholdt - 3 games
Dre Greenlaw - 1 game
Kendrick Jackson - 3 games
Jonathan Nance - 3 games
Jeremy Patton - 3 games
Juniors
McTelvin Agim - 3 games
Austin Capps - 3 games
Dorian Gerald - 1 game
T.J. Hammonds - 3 games
De'Jon Harris - 3 games
Hayden Johnson - 3 games
Connor Limpert - 3 games
Devwah Whaley - 3 games
Sophomores
Jarrod Barnes - 0 games
Chevin Calloway - 2 games
Ty Clary - 3 games
Kamren Curl - 3 games
Kyrei Fisher - 2 games
Chase Hayden - 3 games
Hayden Henry - 3 games
Derrick Munson - 3 games
De'Vion Warren - 2 games
Freshmen
Courtre Alexander - 0 games
Ladarrius Bishop - 1 game
Billy Ferrell - 0 games
Joe Foucha - 2 games
Nick Fulwider - 1 game
Noah Gatlin - 3 games
John Stephen Jones - 1 game
Myles Mason - 2 games
Isaiah Nichols.- 2 games
Connor Noland - 1 game
Andrew Parker - 0 games
Bumper Pool - 3 games
Silas Robinson - 0 games
Ryan Winkel - 0 games
Michael Woods - 2 games