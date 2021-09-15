Arkansas releases 2022 baseball schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas announced its 2022 baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The 54-game slate includes the usual 10 SEC series, as well as an early-season tournament, matchups with all four in-state programs and the return to Dickey-Stephens Park.

After opening the season away from Fayetteville last year, the Razorbacks will be inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium for their season-opening series against Illinois State on the weekend of Feb. 18-20.

The following week, Arkansas hits the road for the Round Rock Classic in Texas. It will play Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana at Dell Diamond, home of the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express.

Similar to the 2018 season, the Razorbacks will begin SEC play with a home series against Kentucky set for March 18-20. Other home conference series include Mississippi State (April 1-3), LSU (April 14-16), Ole Miss (April 29-May 1) and Vanderbilt (May 13-15).

The road SEC slate features trips to Missouri (March 25-27), Florida (April 8-10), Texas A&M (April 22-24), Auburn (May 6-8) and Alabama (May 19-21).

Only two of the Razorbacks’ conference series will begin on Thursday - against LSU at home and at Alabama. The series against the Crimson Tide will close out the regular season, so it is always played Thursday-Saturday.

Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina are the Eastern Division opponents not on Arkansas’ 2022 regular-season schedule.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play each of their in-state foes twice next season. Little Rock (March 29-30), UAPB (April 12-13) and Arkansas State (April 19-20) will each visit Fayetteville for a two-game midweek series.

UCA comes to Baum-Walker Stadium on April 5, but the second matchup is April 26 at Dickey-Stephens Park. It will be the Razorbacks’ first time back in North Little Rock since 2019, as the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic and they didn’t play down there in 2021.

Here is a look at the complete schedule…