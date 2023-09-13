FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas announced its 2024 baseball schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The 55-game slate includes the usual 10 SEC series, as well as an early-season tournament, matchups with three in-state programs and another game at Dickey-Stephens Park.

After opening the season away from Fayetteville last year, the Razorbacks will be inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium for their season-opening series against James Madison on the weekend of Feb. 18-20.

Following the season-opening weekend at home, the Razorbacks will play in the College Baseball Series (Feb. 23-25) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas will go up against Michigan as well as two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in Oklahoma State and Oregon State during the three-day showdown at the home of the Texas Rangers.

After its trip to Globe Life Field, Arkansas returns to Baum-Walker Stadium for a 12-game homestand. The Razorbacks will kick off the homestand with a midweek matchup against Grambling (Feb. 27) before welcoming in Murray State (March 1-3), UCA (March 5), McNeese State (March 8-10) and 2023 College World Series participant Oral Roberts (March 12).

The homestand concludes against SEC East foe Missouri (March 15-17) in the Hogs’ first conference series of the season.

Arkansas’ non-conference schedule also features midweek games at home against two in-state foes in Little Rock (March 26) and Arkansas State (April 2) as well as against two 2023 NCAA Tournament teams in San Jose State (April 9-10) and Texas Tech (April 16-17).

The Razorbacks will clash against in-state opponent UAPB (April 23) at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, in North Little Rock, before concluding their midweek slate of games against longtime foe Missouri State (April 30-May 1) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Ticket information for Arkansas’ game against UAPB at Dickey-Stephens Park will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Missouri, Arkansas’ SEC schedule features home series against reigning national champion LSU (March 28-30), Ole Miss (April 5-7), defending national runner-up Florida (April 26-28) and Mississippi State (May 10-12). The Hogs will hit the road in conference play to face 2023 NCAA Tournament teams Auburn (March 22-24), Alabama (April 12-14), South Carolina (April 19-21), Kentucky (May 3-5) and Texas A&M (May 16-18).

The SEC Tournament (May 21-26) returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., for the 25th season in a row and the 27th time in history. The SEC led all conferences with a record-tying 10 teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament as well as a nation-leading three teams in last season’s College World Series.

Information provided by Arkansas Communications

Here is a look at the complete schedule…