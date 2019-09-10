FAYETTEVILLE -- With all of its opponents and most of the non-conference dates already known, Arkansas finally released its entire 2019-20 men's basketball schedule Tuesday.

The first year of the Eric Musselman era features 18 games inside Bud Walton Arena, plus 13 games outside of Fayetteville.

All of the SEC games have dates and television information, while the non-conference games are still TBA. The Razorbacks are also waiting to announce dates and details on their annual Red-White game and two preseason exhibitions, which will all be played in October.

Here are a few tidbits on Arkansas' schedule...

~The season opener against Rice is set for Nov. 5, which is the earliest date the Razorbacks have ever played.

~The three true road games - Georgia Tech (Nov. 25), Western Kentucky (Dec. 7) and Indiana (Dec. 29) - are the most Arkansas has had in non-conference play since the 2014-15 season. That year, they won at SMU, but lost back-to-back games at Iowa State and Clemson.

~The trip to Georgia Tech will be just the 10th true road game the Razorbacks have played against a member of the ACC, which includes two trips to Georgia Tech in the mid-1960s.

~The trip to Indiana will be just the eighth true road game the Razorbacks have played against a member of the Big Ten.

~Arkansas will play three former Southwest Conference foes who were also on its first schedule way back in 1923-24: Rice (Nov. 5), Texas A&M (Jan. 4, March 7) and TCU (Jan. 25).

~Arkansas' annual game at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock is Dec. 21 against Valparaiso. The time has not yet been announced, but it is part of a doubleheader with an Arkansas-UALR women's basketball matchup that tips at 1 p.m., according to the Trojans' official website.

~For the second straight year, Arkansas will open SEC play against Texas A&M. This time it is at Bud Walton Arena, marking the third time in four years the Razorbacks have opened conference play at home.

~Only one of Arkansas' SEC games was selected for an 8 p.m. tipoff - the Jan. 8 road trip to LSU - but it has three 7:30 p.m. games. All three of them are at home on Wednesdays: Vanderbilt (Jan. 15), South Carolina (Jan. 29) and Tennessee (Feb. 26).

~Most of the Razorbacks' conference games - 14 of 18, to be exact - will be televised on the SEC Network. The other four will be aired on one of the ESPN channels.

~The only one of those games on an ESPN channel that is at home is when Kentucky visits Bud Walton Arena on Jan. 18. It will be the first time the Razorbacks have hosted the Wildcats on a Saturday since March 2, 2013, a game Arkansas won 73-60.