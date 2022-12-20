FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5) have released their depth chart for the Dec. 28 Liberty Bowl game against Kansas (6-6, 3-6).

There were plenty of changes to the depth chart, as the Hogs have seen a lot of roster movement since the end of the season.

Among the notable changes, Jaedon Wilson and Bryce Stephens were listed as starting wide receivers with Harper Cole and Isaiah Sategna as their backups, respectively. Beaux Limmer moved to center and Ty'Kieast Crawford moved into Limmer's right guard spot. Nathan Bax is also listed as the starting tight end with Hudson Henry as his backup.

On defense, Cam Ball is starting at defensive tackle alongside Terry Hampton. Freshman Jordan Crook got the nod as the starting WILL linebacker and Chris Paul Jr. will start as the MIKE.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of the Hogs' game against Kansas, which is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on Dec. 28: