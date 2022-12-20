News More News
football

Arkansas releases depth chart for Liberty Bowl game against Kansas

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5) have released their depth chart for the Dec. 28 Liberty Bowl game against Kansas (6-6, 3-6).

There were plenty of changes to the depth chart, as the Hogs have seen a lot of roster movement since the end of the season.

Among the notable changes, Jaedon Wilson and Bryce Stephens were listed as starting wide receivers with Harper Cole and Isaiah Sategna as their backups, respectively. Beaux Limmer moved to center and Ty'Kieast Crawford moved into Limmer's right guard spot. Nathan Bax is also listed as the starting tight end with Hudson Henry as his backup.

On defense, Cam Ball is starting at defensive tackle alongside Terry Hampton. Freshman Jordan Crook got the nod as the starting WILL linebacker and Chris Paul Jr. will start as the MIKE.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of the Hogs' game against Kansas, which is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on Dec. 28:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Cade Fortin


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

TE

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry


WR

Matt Landers

Sam Mbake


WR

Jaedon Wilson

Harper Cole


WR

Bryce Stephens

Isaiah Sategna


LT

Luke Jones

Devon Manuel

LG

Brady Latham

Patrick Kutas


C

Beaux Limmer

Marcus Henderson

RG

Ty'Kieast Crawford

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Andrew Chamblee
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Zach Williams


DT

Terry Hampton

Eric Gregory

DT

Cam Ball

Marcus Miller

Nico Davillier

DE

Jashaud Stewart

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard


MIKE

Chris Paul Jr.

Mani Powell


Nickel

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon


CB

Quincey McAdoo

Malik Chavis


S

Latavious Brini

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Malik Chavis
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Max Fletcher


H

Max Fletcher


LS

Eli Stein

OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

Harper Cole

PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

