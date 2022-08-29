FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have released their depth chart for Saturday's season-opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Listed are familiar faces at starter spots and a few new faces that will be wearing the red and white for the first time.

The closest position battle through fall camp was cornerback, and LaDarrius Bishop earned a start alongside Hudson Clark.

After each missed time in practice last week, receiver Jadon Haselwood and left guard Brady Latham were both listed as starters.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Cincinnati, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: