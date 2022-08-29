News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-29 11:43:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 1 game against Cincinnati

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have released their depth chart for Saturday's season-opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Listed are familiar faces at starter spots and a few new faces that will be wearing the red and white for the first time.

The closest position battle through fall camp was cornerback, and LaDarrius Bishop earned a start alongside Hudson Clark.

After each missed time in practice last week, receiver Jadon Haselwood and left guard Brady Latham were both listed as starters.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Cincinnati, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green


TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

— OR — Hudson Henry

WR

Warren Thompson

Jaedon Wilson

Quincey McAdoo

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens

Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole

WR

Matt Landers

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Sam Mbake

LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Jashaud Stewart

Landon Jackson


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Hudson Clark

Dwight McGlothern

— OR — Khari Johnson

S

Jalen Catalon

Latavious Brini


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

LaDarrius Bishop

Malik Chavis
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Cam Little OR Jake Bates



P

Reid Bauer OR Max Fletcher


H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

— OR — Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

