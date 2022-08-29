Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 1 game against Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have released their depth chart for Saturday's season-opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Listed are familiar faces at starter spots and a few new faces that will be wearing the red and white for the first time.
The closest position battle through fall camp was cornerback, and LaDarrius Bishop earned a start alongside Hudson Clark.
After each missed time in practice last week, receiver Jadon Haselwood and left guard Brady Latham were both listed as starters.
Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Cincinnati, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
— OR — Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Sam Mbake
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
Landon Jackson
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
— OR — Khari Johnson
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Latavious Brini
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
Malik Chavis
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Cam Little OR Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer OR Max Fletcher
|
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
— OR — Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole