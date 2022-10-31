News More News
Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 10 game vs Liberty

Mason Choate
Managing Editor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Liberty (7-1).

The Hogs will be looking to build off a 41-27 win over Auburn, while the Flames are coming off a bye week after a 41-14 win over BYU on Oct. 22.

A few changes were made to this week's depth chart.

Terry Hampton moved to starting defensive tackle and Eric Gregory shifted to starting defensive end. Zach Williams was moved from starting defensive end to second team, where he shares an "OR" with Jordan Domineck.

The "OR" between Myles Slusher and Jayden Johnson at nickel was removed, and an "OR" was added between Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark at cornerback.

On special teams, the "OR" was removed between Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher at punter, and Harper Cole was added as a third option for kick returner.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Liberty, which is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Cade Fortin

RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson

TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Warren Thompson


WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens


WR

Matt Landers

Jaedon Wilson


LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Jashaud Stewart


DT

Terry Hampton

Eric Gregory

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Eric Gregory

Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner

CB

Malik Chavis OR

Hudson Clark


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Keuan Parker
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Reid Bauer

Max Fletcher

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

Harper Cole

PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

