FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Liberty (7-1).

The Hogs will be looking to build off a 41-27 win over Auburn, while the Flames are coming off a bye week after a 41-14 win over BYU on Oct. 22.

A few changes were made to this week's depth chart.

Terry Hampton moved to starting defensive tackle and Eric Gregory shifted to starting defensive end. Zach Williams was moved from starting defensive end to second team, where he shares an "OR" with Jordan Domineck.

The "OR" between Myles Slusher and Jayden Johnson at nickel was removed, and an "OR" was added between Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark at cornerback.

On special teams, the "OR" was removed between Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher at punter, and Harper Cole was added as a third option for kick returner.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Liberty, which is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium: