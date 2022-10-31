Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 10 game vs Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Liberty (7-1).
The Hogs will be looking to build off a 41-27 win over Auburn, while the Flames are coming off a bye week after a 41-14 win over BYU on Oct. 22.
A few changes were made to this week's depth chart.
Terry Hampton moved to starting defensive tackle and Eric Gregory shifted to starting defensive end. Zach Williams was moved from starting defensive end to second team, where he shares an "OR" with Jordan Domineck.
The "OR" between Myles Slusher and Jayden Johnson at nickel was removed, and an "OR" was added between Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark at cornerback.
On special teams, the "OR" was removed between Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher at punter, and Harper Cole was added as a third option for kick returner.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Liberty, which is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Cade Fortin
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Warren Thompson
|
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
DT
|
Terry Hampton
|
Eric Gregory
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis OR
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keuan Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Max Fletcher
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
Harper Cole
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole