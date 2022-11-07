Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 11 game vs LSU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1).
The Hogs will be looking rebound from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to Liberty at home, while the Tigers are coming off a 32-31 upset over Alabama in overtime.
There were just a few changes to this week's depth chart.
Hudson Clark officially moved from cornerback to safety and is listed as one of three starting safeties, alongside Latavious Brini and Simeon Blair. Quincey McAdoo was also listed as the backup corner behind Malik Chavis, despite the fact that McAdoo played 16 more snaps than Chavis against Liberty.
Running back Dominique Johnson was officially taken off the depth chart after head coach Sam Pittman revealed last week that Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Cade Fortin
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Warren Thompson
|
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
DT
|
Terry Hampton
|
Eric Gregory
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keuan Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Max Fletcher
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
Harper Cole
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole