FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1).

The Hogs will be looking rebound from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to Liberty at home, while the Tigers are coming off a 32-31 upset over Alabama in overtime.

There were just a few changes to this week's depth chart.

Hudson Clark officially moved from cornerback to safety and is listed as one of three starting safeties, alongside Latavious Brini and Simeon Blair. Quincey McAdoo was also listed as the backup corner behind Malik Chavis, despite the fact that McAdoo played 16 more snaps than Chavis against Liberty.

Running back Dominique Johnson was officially taken off the depth chart after head coach Sam Pittman revealed last week that Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium: