Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 11 game vs LSU

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 7 LSU (7-2, 5-1).

The Hogs will be looking rebound from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to Liberty at home, while the Tigers are coming off a 32-31 upset over Alabama in overtime.

There were just a few changes to this week's depth chart.

Hudson Clark officially moved from cornerback to safety and is listed as one of three starting safeties, alongside Latavious Brini and Simeon Blair. Quincey McAdoo was also listed as the backup corner behind Malik Chavis, despite the fact that McAdoo played 16 more snaps than Chavis against Liberty.

Running back Dominique Johnson was officially taken off the depth chart after head coach Sam Pittman revealed last week that Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Cade Fortin

RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Warren Thompson


WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens


WR

Matt Landers

Jaedon Wilson


LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Jashaud Stewart


DT

Terry Hampton

Eric Gregory

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Eric Gregory

Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner

CB

Malik Chavis

Quincey McAdoo


S

Latavious Brini

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Keuan Parker
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Reid Bauer

Max Fletcher

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

Harper Cole

PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

