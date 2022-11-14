Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 12 game vs Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2).
The Hogs will be looking rebound from a narrow 13-10 loss to LSU without quarterback KJ Jefferson, while the Rebels are coming off a tough 30-24 loss to Alabama.
The only changes to this week's depth chart was an "OR" added between Landon Jackson and Jashuad Stewart at defensive end and between Malik Chavis and Quincey McAdoo at cornerback, despite the fact that McAdoo played 65 snaps in the LSU game and Chavis didn't play at all.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, which is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Cade Fortin
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Warren Thompson
|
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson OR
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
|
DT
|
Terry Hampton
|
Eric Gregory
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis OR Quincey McAdoo
|
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keuan Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Max Fletcher
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
Harper Cole
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole