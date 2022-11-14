FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2).

The Hogs will be looking rebound from a narrow 13-10 loss to LSU without quarterback KJ Jefferson, while the Rebels are coming off a tough 30-24 loss to Alabama.

The only changes to this week's depth chart was an "OR" added between Landon Jackson and Jashuad Stewart at defensive end and between Malik Chavis and Quincey McAdoo at cornerback, despite the fact that McAdoo played 65 snaps in the LSU game and Chavis didn't play at all.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, which is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium: