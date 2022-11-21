News More News
Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 13 game at Missouri

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 2-4) have released their depth chart for Friday's game at the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5).

The Hogs will be looking to build off a 42-27 win over Ole Miss, while the Tigers will be trying fighting for bowl eligibility after beating New Mexico State 45-14 last weekend.

Two changes were made to this week's depth chart.

Former receiver Warren Thompson was no longer listed after Sam Pittman revealed last Wednesday that Thompson quit the team.

Freshman Quincey McAdoo was listed as the starting cornerback over Malik Chavis, as the "OR" between the two was removed after McAdoo started the past two games against LSU and Ole Miss.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game at Missouri, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Cade Fortin

RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Harper Cole


WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens


WR

Matt Landers

Jaedon Wilson


LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson OR

Jashaud Stewart



DT

Terry Hampton

Eric Gregory

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Eric Gregory

Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner

CB

Quincey McAdoo

Malik Chavis


S

Latavious Brini

Hudson Clark

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Keuan Parker
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Reid Bauer

Max Fletcher

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion

Harper Cole

PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

