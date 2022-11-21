FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 2-4) have released their depth chart for Friday's game at the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5).

The Hogs will be looking to build off a 42-27 win over Ole Miss, while the Tigers will be trying fighting for bowl eligibility after beating New Mexico State 45-14 last weekend.

Two changes were made to this week's depth chart.

Former receiver Warren Thompson was no longer listed after Sam Pittman revealed last Wednesday that Thompson quit the team.

Freshman Quincey McAdoo was listed as the starting cornerback over Malik Chavis, as the "OR" between the two was removed after McAdoo started the past two games against LSU and Ole Miss.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game at Missouri, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri: