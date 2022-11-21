Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 13 game at Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 2-4) have released their depth chart for Friday's game at the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5).
The Hogs will be looking to build off a 42-27 win over Ole Miss, while the Tigers will be trying fighting for bowl eligibility after beating New Mexico State 45-14 last weekend.
Two changes were made to this week's depth chart.
Former receiver Warren Thompson was no longer listed after Sam Pittman revealed last Wednesday that Thompson quit the team.
Freshman Quincey McAdoo was listed as the starting cornerback over Malik Chavis, as the "OR" between the two was removed after McAdoo started the past two games against LSU and Ole Miss.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game at Missouri, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Cade Fortin
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Harper Cole
|
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson OR
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
|
DT
|
Terry Hampton
|
Eric Gregory
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Eric Gregory
|
Zach Williams OR Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon, Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
Malik Chavis
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
Hudson Clark
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keuan Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer
|
Max Fletcher
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
Harper Cole
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole