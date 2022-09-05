FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

There were few changes to the depth chart as Dwight McGlothern moved to starting corner over LaDarrius Bishop. Jake Bates took over as the kickoff specialists rather than having an "OR" with Cam Little. Max Fletcher is also listed as the starting punter rather than having an "OR" with Reid Bauer.

The depth chart does still have Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher listed as starters, despite head coach Sam Pittman saying Monday that he doesn't know about the health of both moving forward. Both players exited the game against Cincinnati and did not return.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against South Carolina, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: