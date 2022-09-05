Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 2 game against South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
There were few changes to the depth chart as Dwight McGlothern moved to starting corner over LaDarrius Bishop. Jake Bates took over as the kickoff specialists rather than having an "OR" with Cam Little. Max Fletcher is also listed as the starting punter rather than having an "OR" with Reid Bauer.
The depth chart does still have Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher listed as starters, despite head coach Sam Pittman saying Monday that he doesn't know about the health of both moving forward. Both players exited the game against Cincinnati and did not return.
Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against South Carolina, which is set to kickoff at 11 a.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
— OR — Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Sam Mbake
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
Landon Jackson
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
Malik Chavis
|
Khari Johnson
|
S
|
Jalen Catalon
|
Latavious Brini
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Reid Bauer
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole