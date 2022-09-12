FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Missouri State.

Former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino will bring his Bears squad to Fayetteville to face off against Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks.

Not many changes were made to the Hogs' depth chart. Nickel Myles Slusher was listed on last week's depth chart as the starter, but he did not play against South Carolina. He is still listed as the starter this week and Pittman said after Saturday's win over the Gamecocks that Slusher should be good to go this Saturday.

Safety Jalen Catalon was not listed on the depth chart after Pittman announced that Catalon will have season-ending reconstructive shoulder surgery. Georgia transfer Latavious Brini filled in for Catalon against South Carolina, and he's listed as the starter this week.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri State which is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: