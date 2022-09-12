News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-12 11:46:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 3 game against Missouri State

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Missouri State.

Former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino will bring his Bears squad to Fayetteville to face off against Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks.

Not many changes were made to the Hogs' depth chart. Nickel Myles Slusher was listed on last week's depth chart as the starter, but he did not play against South Carolina. He is still listed as the starter this week and Pittman said after Saturday's win over the Gamecocks that Slusher should be good to go this Saturday.

Safety Jalen Catalon was not listed on the depth chart after Pittman announced that Catalon will have season-ending reconstructive shoulder surgery. Georgia transfer Latavious Brini filled in for Catalon against South Carolina, and he's listed as the starter this week.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Missouri State which is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green


TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

— OR — Hudson Henry

WR

Warren Thompson

Jaedon Wilson

Quincey McAdoo

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens

Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole

WR

Matt Landers

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Sam Mbake

LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Jashaud Stewart

Landon Jackson


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Hudson Clark

Malik Chavis


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Max Fletcher

Reid Bauer

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}