FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

Head coach Sam Pittman will take his squad down to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on Saturday.

The only change made to the Razorbacks' depth chart is that there is now an "OR" with Hudson Clark and Malik Chavis at cornerback. Chavis started Saturday's win over Missouri State, and he and Clark rotated in and out on different possessions throughout the game.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington: