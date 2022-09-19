Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 4 game against Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Texas A&M.
Head coach Sam Pittman will take his squad down to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on Saturday.
The only change made to the Razorbacks' depth chart is that there is now an "OR" with Hudson Clark and Malik Chavis at cornerback. Chavis started Saturday's win over Missouri State, and he and Clark rotated in and out on different possessions throughout the game.
Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
— OR — Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Sam Mbake
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
Landon Jackson
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Hudson Clark
|
—OR — Malik Chavis
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Reid Bauer
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole