Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 4 game against Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

Head coach Sam Pittman will take his squad down to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to face off against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies on Saturday.

The only change made to the Razorbacks' depth chart is that there is now an "OR" with Hudson Clark and Malik Chavis at cornerback. Chavis started Saturday's win over Missouri State, and he and Clark rotated in and out on different possessions throughout the game.

Here is the rest of Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green


TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

— OR — Hudson Henry

WR

Warren Thompson

Jaedon Wilson

Quincey McAdoo

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens

Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole

WR

Matt Landers

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Sam Mbake

LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Jashaud Stewart

Landon Jackson


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Hudson Clark

—OR — Malik Chavis


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Max Fletcher

Reid Bauer

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

