Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 5 game against Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 20 Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0).
Head coach Sam Pittman and his squad will be looking to bounce back from a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M, while Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will try to stay undefeated in front of a hostile crowd in Fayetteville.
The two changes to the depth chart this week were the "OR" between Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark at the starting corner spot is no longer there and Chavis is the starter. The "OR" between Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax as the backup tight end was removed as well. Bax is the second teamer and Henry is on the third team.
Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
Sam Mbake
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
Landon Jackson
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Reid Bauer
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole