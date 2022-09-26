FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 20 Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0).

Head coach Sam Pittman and his squad will be looking to bounce back from a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M, while Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will try to stay undefeated in front of a hostile crowd in Fayetteville.

The two changes to the depth chart this week were the "OR" between Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark at the starting corner spot is no longer there and Chavis is the starter. The "OR" between Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax as the backup tight end was removed as well. Bax is the second teamer and Henry is on the third team.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium: