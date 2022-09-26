News More News
Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 5 game against Alabama

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 20 Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0).

Head coach Sam Pittman and his squad will be looking to bounce back from a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M, while Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will try to stay undefeated in front of a hostile crowd in Fayetteville.

The two changes to the depth chart this week were the "OR" between Malik Chavis and Hudson Clark at the starting corner spot is no longer there and Chavis is the starter. The "OR" between Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax as the backup tight end was removed as well. Bax is the second teamer and Henry is on the third team.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Alabama, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green


TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Warren Thompson

Jaedon Wilson

Quincey McAdoo

WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens

Isaiah Sategna AND Harper Cole

WR

Matt Landers

Ketron Jackson Jr.

Sam Mbake

LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Jashaud Stewart

Landon Jackson


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Malik Chavis

Hudson Clark


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Max Fletcher

Reid Bauer

H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

