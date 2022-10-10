Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 7 game at BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at BYU (4-2).
The Hogs will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, while the Cougars will be trying to bounce back from a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame.
This week's depth chart featured a few changes, including Malik Hornsby moving back to the No. 2 quarterback spot and Cade Fortin dropping to No. 3.
For the first time this season, the depth chart lists four running backs with Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson as the third and fourth teamers, respectively.
Receivers Harper Cole, Isaiah Sategna, Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo were all not listed on the depth chart for the first time this season.
The nickel position featured an "OR" between Myles Slusher and Jayden Johnson.
Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher also have an "OR" between them for the starting punter spot.
Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against BYU, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Malik Hornsby
|
Cade Fortin
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Trey Knox
|
Nathan Bax
|
Hudson Henry
|
WR
|
Warren Thompson
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
|
WR
|
Jadon Haselwood
|
Bryce Stephens
|
|
WR
|
Matt Landers
|
Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
|
LT
|
Luke Jones
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Jalen St. John
|
|
C
|
Ricky Stromberg
|
Patrick Kutas
|
RG
|
Beaux Limmer
|
E'Marion Harris
|
|
RT
|
Dalton Wagner
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Terry Hampton
|
DT
|
Isaiah Nichols
|
Cam Ball
|
|
DE
|
Zach Williams
|
Jordan Domineck
|
WILL
|
Bumper Pool
|
Jordan Crook
|
Jackson Woodard
|
MIKE
|
Drew Sanders
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
|
Nickel
|
Myles Slusher OR Jayden Johnson
|
Trent Gordon
|
Jacorrei Turner
|
CB
|
Malik Chavis
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Latavious Brini
|
Khari Johnson
|
|
S
|
Simeon Blair
|
Jayden Johnson
|
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Keuan Parker
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
|
KO
|
Jake Bates
|
|
|
P
|
Reid Bauer OR Max Fletcher
|
|
H
|
Reid Bauer
|
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein
|
|
KR
|
AJ Green
Rashod Dubinion
|
|
PR
|
Bryce Stephens
|
Harper Cole