FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at BYU (4-2).

The Hogs will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, while the Cougars will be trying to bounce back from a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame.

This week's depth chart featured a few changes, including Malik Hornsby moving back to the No. 2 quarterback spot and Cade Fortin dropping to No. 3.

For the first time this season, the depth chart lists four running backs with Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson as the third and fourth teamers, respectively.

Receivers Harper Cole, Isaiah Sategna, Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo were all not listed on the depth chart for the first time this season.

The nickel position featured an "OR" between Myles Slusher and Jayden Johnson.

Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher also have an "OR" between them for the starting punter spot.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against BYU, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah: