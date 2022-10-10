News More News
Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 7 game at BYU

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at BYU (4-2).

The Hogs will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, while the Cougars will be trying to bounce back from a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame.

This week's depth chart featured a few changes, including Malik Hornsby moving back to the No. 2 quarterback spot and Cade Fortin dropping to No. 3.

For the first time this season, the depth chart lists four running backs with Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson as the third and fourth teamers, respectively.

Receivers Harper Cole, Isaiah Sategna, Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo were all not listed on the depth chart for the first time this season.

The nickel position featured an "OR" between Myles Slusher and Jayden Johnson.

Reid Bauer and Max Fletcher also have an "OR" between them for the starting punter spot.

Here is the full Arkansas' depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against BYU, which is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Malik Hornsby

Cade Fortin

RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson

TE

Trey Knox

Nathan Bax

Hudson Henry

WR

Warren Thompson

Jaedon Wilson


WR

Jadon Haselwood

Bryce Stephens


WR

Matt Landers

Ketron Jackson Jr.


LT

Luke Jones

Andrew Chamblee

LG

Brady Latham

Jalen St. John


C

Ricky Stromberg

Patrick Kutas

RG

Beaux Limmer

E'Marion Harris


RT

Dalton Wagner

Ty'Kieast Crawford
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

Jashaud Stewart


DT

Eric Gregory

Terry Hampton

DT

Isaiah Nichols

Cam Ball


DE

Zach Williams

Jordan Domineck

WILL

Bumper Pool

Jordan Crook

Jackson Woodard

MIKE

Drew Sanders

Chris Paul Jr.


Nickel

Myles Slusher OR Jayden Johnson

Trent Gordon

Jacorrei Turner

CB

Malik Chavis

Hudson Clark


S

Latavious Brini

Khari Johnson


S

Simeon Blair

Jayden Johnson


CB

Dwight McGlothern

Keuan Parker
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little


KO

Jake Bates



P

Reid Bauer OR Max Fletcher


H

Reid Bauer


LS

Eli Stein

Francisco Castro OR John Oehrlein


KR

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion


PR

Bryce Stephens

Harper Cole

