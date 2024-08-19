Arkansas and Alabama A&M are currently scheduled to play on Aug. 30, 2025, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. It will be the first time the Razorbacks and Bulldogs, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, have squared off on the football field.

The Arkansas football program has canceled its 2025 matchup against the Missouri State Bears and will instead face off against Alabama A&M, HawgBeat confirmed Monday. Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports first reported the news.

According to the termination agreement provided to HawgBeat through a Freedom of Information Act request, Missouri State will pay Arkansas the amount owed for the game. The Bears are set to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level as part of Conference USA in 2025.

The termination of the game with Missouri State and the new agreement with Alabama A&M were both dated Aug. 9.

Other non-conference opponents on the 2025 schedule for the Razorbacks include Arkansas State, Notre Dame and Memphis.

SEC foes for the 2025 season have also been unveiled, as head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will host Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Razorbacks will travel to Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.