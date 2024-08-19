PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Arkansas replaces Missouri State with FCS opponent on 2025 schedule

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VaOTVyVEpiMS1JP3NpPU40a3hzQ19mamZLWVdiNkg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Arkansas football program has canceled its 2025 matchup against the Missouri State Bears and will instead face off against Alabama A&M, HawgBeat confirmed Monday. Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports first reported the news.

Arkansas and Alabama A&M are currently scheduled to play on Aug. 30, 2025, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. It will be the first time the Razorbacks and Bulldogs, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, have squared off on the football field.

Advertisement

**GET 60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT TODAY ---- THAT'S JUST 38.98/YEAR, $3.33/MONTH AND $0.10/DAY FOR THE BEST ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS COVERAGE ANYWHERE**

According to the termination agreement provided to HawgBeat through a Freedom of Information Act request, Missouri State will pay Arkansas the amount owed for the game. The Bears are set to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level as part of Conference USA in 2025.

The termination of the game with Missouri State and the new agreement with Alabama A&M were both dated Aug. 9.

Other non-conference opponents on the 2025 schedule for the Razorbacks include Arkansas State, Notre Dame and Memphis.

SEC foes for the 2025 season have also been unveiled, as head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will host Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Razorbacks will travel to Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.

Arkansas will kickoff the 2024 season Thursday, Aug. 29, against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hcmthbnNhcy1yZXBsYWNlcy1taXNzb3VyaS1zdGF0ZS13aXRo LWZjcy1vcHBvbmVudC1vbi0yMDI1LXNjaGVkdWxlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rp b24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNj cmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJz Y3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRo ZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2 ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWlt Zy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0 QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4K ICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20v cD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcmthbnNhcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLXJlcGxhY2VzLW1pc3NvdXJp LXN0YXRlLXdpdGgtZmNzLW9wcG9uZW50LW9uLTIwMjUtc2NoZWR1bGUmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzA3MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=