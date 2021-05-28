Arkansas reschedules road game at Notre Dame

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After the pandemic erased the road trip in 2020, Arkansas has rescheduled its game at Notre Dame for the 2028 season, the UA announced Friday.

The Razorbacks will travel to South Bend, Ind., for a game at historic Notre Dame Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028. They were supposed to play last season, but the matchup was scrapped when the SEC went to a conference-only slate in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was made possible by Arkansas adjusting its home-and-home series with Utah, as it was originally scheduled to face the Utes in Fayetteville for its marquee non-conference game that year. Last month, the UA announced that game had been pushed back a year to 2029.

The other half the home-and-home series with the Fighting Irish is still scheduled for the 2025 season, but it has been moved up one week. They'll now come to Fayetteville on Sept. 27 after originally being slated for Oct. 4.

Arkansas and Notre Dame have never met on the gridiron, so these will be the first two games in the series.

Although there are still a few non-conference slots to fill with Group of Five and FCS schools, the Razorbacks now have a Power Five - or independent - opponent scheduled for every season through 2029, as well as the 2032 and 2033 seasons.