Arkansas rises in ESPN FPI after Louisiana Tech win

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) jumped in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 35-14 win Saturday over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

After coming in at 32nd overall following their loss to Texas, the Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 29 off the back of the win over Louisiana Tech in ESPN’s FPI this week.

Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 6.3-5.7 projected win total and has secured six wins for bowl eligibility. Arkansas, of course, no longer has a chance at winning the SEC or making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.

According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 15th-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 26th-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 33 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 56 in average in-game win probability.