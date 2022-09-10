FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is just something about an Arkansas running back wearing No. 5 and having his way with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In the No. 16 Razorbacks' SEC opening 44-30 win over South Carolina, sophomore running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 156 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Drew Sanders stepped up in a big way, recording 11 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

The Gamecocks cut the Razorback lead to five points in the third quarter, but a KJ Jefferson touchdown run was followed by a Hudson Clark fumble recovery and then a connection from Jefferson to Warren Thompson that put the Hogs up 35-16 with 12:09 left in the game.

A 34-yard onside kick return by Bumper Pool led to a 2-yard rushing touchdown from AJ Green two plays later that put the lead out of reach at 42-24. With the score, Green became the fourth Hog to score a rushing touchdown on the day.

Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler earned an intentional grounding penalty in his own end zone with 1:33 left, resulting in a safety that put the Hogs up 44-30.

Arkansas controlled the time of possession as it held the ball for 34:31 compared to just 23:56 by South Carolina.

