Arkansas Rockets by South Carolina, 44-30
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is just something about an Arkansas running back wearing No. 5 and having his way with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
In the No. 16 Razorbacks' SEC opening 44-30 win over South Carolina, sophomore running back Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 156 yards and two touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, linebacker Drew Sanders stepped up in a big way, recording 11 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup.
The Gamecocks cut the Razorback lead to five points in the third quarter, but a KJ Jefferson touchdown run was followed by a Hudson Clark fumble recovery and then a connection from Jefferson to Warren Thompson that put the Hogs up 35-16 with 12:09 left in the game.
A 34-yard onside kick return by Bumper Pool led to a 2-yard rushing touchdown from AJ Green two plays later that put the lead out of reach at 42-24. With the score, Green became the fourth Hog to score a rushing touchdown on the day.
Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler earned an intentional grounding penalty in his own end zone with 1:33 left, resulting in a safety that put the Hogs up 44-30.
Arkansas controlled the time of possession as it held the ball for 34:31 compared to just 23:56 by South Carolina.
Here is a recap of how things went down:
First Half:
After gaining 32 yards on three plays on their opening drive, the Gamecocks stalled and after a penalty and a shanked punt, the Hogs took over at their own 37-yard line.
The Arkansas drive quickly developed into the 'Rocket Sanders Show', as he accounted for 49 of the Hogs' 63 yards and punched in a 1-yard score to get the Hogs on the board first.
On the ensuing South Carolina drive, Rattler connected with MarShawn Lloyd on a 43-yard screen pass. The Razorback defense held tight inside its own 15-yard line and forced the Gamecocks to settle for a 28-yard field goal, making it a 7-3 game.
On the next possession, Arkansas put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Sanders that gave the Hogs an 11-point advantage.
The Sanders Show continued for the Razorbacks, this time on a sack from Drew Sanders that pinned the Gamecocks back on their own 15-yard line. Arkansas continued its dominant rushing attack as true freshman Rashod Dubinion scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 1-yard carry to put Hogs up 21-3.
South Carolina worked an 11-play, 70-yard drive over the span of 5:12 that was capped off by a 7-yard score from Lloyd. After a missed PAT, the Gamecocks trailed by 12 late in the first half.
Both teams were unable to get on the board in the final few minutes of the half, and Razorback kicker Cam Little missed a 50-yard field goal with 0:50 left on the clock.
Second Half:
The Razorbacks were unable to get anything on the opening drive of the half, which was capped off with a dropped pass from Matt Landers, who likely would have scored.
After Arkansas punted the ball for the first time on the afternoon, Rattler connected with Antwane Wells Jr. for a 62-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-18.
On the ensuing Razorback possession, the Hogs were unable to convert on 4th-and-1 and the Gamecocks took over at their own 19-yard line. Arkansas' defense did its job, thanks in part to Pool, who sacked Rattler on third down.
The Hogs took advantage of the stop and drove 59 yards in 14 plays, gaining a 2-yard rushing score from Jefferson to go up 28-16.
Two plays later, Latavious Brini forced a fumble that was recovered by Clark at the South Carolina 41-yard line.
A few plays later, Jefferson found Thompson all alone in the back of the end zone to extend the Arkansas lead to 19 points.
Rattler connected with Wells for a 64-yard pass to set the Gamecocks up in the red zone with just over seven minutes left. JuJu McDowell punched the ball in from a yard out and the South Carolina was successful on the 2-point conversion to make the score 35-24 with 6:25 left in the game.
Pool recovered the ensuing onside kick and returned it 34 yards to the South Caroline 9-yard line. Two plays later, Green punched it in from two yards out to put the Hogs up by 18.
The Gamecocks drove down the field swiftly, racking up 75 yards on eight plays to set up Jaheim Bell for a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, making the score 42-30.
An intentional grounding in the end zone by Rattler with 1:33 left resulted in a safety and put the Hogs up by two scores.
The Gamecocks were unable to get anymore points on their final drive, resulting in a 14-point victory of the Hogs.