Arkansas signs transfer linebacker

Arkansas announced the signing of transfer linebacker Trent Whalen late Friday night. As HawgBeat reported this morning, Whalen was on a visit in Fayetteville on Friday.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound Las Vegas native with one more season of eligibility, Whalen played at FCS Southern Utah from 2020-24 before transferring to Kent State last portal cycle.

After Kent State's HC was fired, Whalen decided to re-enter the portal on April 2.In 2024, he totaled 46 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He had 51 total tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks and a forced fumble in 2022, as well.

For his career, Whalen has racked up 123 total tackles, 14.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks.When he entered the portal last go-around, he received offers from teams like Maine, Portland State, UTRGV, Utah Tech, Kent State, Austin Peay, Samford, Arkansas State, New Mexico State, New Mexico and others.

Sam Pittman said in his last press conference that Arkansas needed a veteran depth linebacker out of the portal, and Whalen addresses that.