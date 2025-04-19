Transfer Profile: What Nick Pringle brings to Arkansas

Arkansas head coach John Calipari solidified his front court Tuesday with the additions of South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle and Florida State transfer Malique Ewin.

Pringle has a bevy of college basketball experience, and played for the Gamecocks last year after two years at Alabama, where he played in a Final Four. Things didn't pan out at South Carolina, which finished with a 12-20 overall record and a 2-16 mark in Southeastern Conference play, but over the three years he's played in the SEC he's shown he's capable of being a powerful player for every team he's played for.

Still, Pringle brings a veteran presence and physical play to Arkansas, which is replacing its front court from last year after the departure of Zvonimir Ivisic to the transfer portal and Jonas Aidoo to graduation.

With Pringle on board, HawgBeat takes a look at his game and what he could bring to the Razorbacks next season...