Arkansas' roster 'still fluid' as portal nears close

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman spoke to the media Thursday and updated where the Razorbacks' roster stands ahead of the spring portal window's closure Friday evening.

So far, the Hogs have added five transfer newcomers in April: Stanford cornerback Julian Neal, Maine safety Shakur Smalls, Troy pass-rusher Phillip Lee, Kent State linebacker Trent Whalen and Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.

The team still has a need at wide receiver, though, as HawgBeat confirmed Wednesday that former Texas and Washington wide receiver Johntay Cook II is expected to visit Fayetteville this week, and former Florida and Pittsburgh transfer pass-catcher Andy Jean is one to watch for a visit this weekend, as well.

Where else Pittman and the coaching staff might look to bolster up the roster remains a bit of a mystery, though the head Hog did hint at a possible number of additions.

"Well, we're going to use our 85 scholarships and it's still fluid, to be honest with you," Pittman said Thursday. "The number could be three or four more, or less depending on scholarship numbers that we have."