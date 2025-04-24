Arkansas' roster 'still fluid' as portal nears close

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman spoke to the media Thursday and updated where the Razorbacks' roster stands ahead of the spring portal window's closure Friday evening.
So far, the Hogs have added five transfer newcomers in April: Stanford cornerback Julian Neal, Maine safety Shakur Smalls, Troy pass-rusher Phillip Lee, Kent State linebacker Trent Whalen and Florida State quarterback Trever Jackson.
The team still has a need at wide receiver, though, as HawgBeat confirmed Wednesday that former Texas and Washington wide receiver Johntay Cook II is expected to visit Fayetteville this week, and former Florida and Pittsburgh transfer pass-catcher Andy Jean is one to watch for a visit this weekend, as well.
Where else Pittman and the coaching staff might look to bolster up the roster remains a bit of a mystery, though the head Hog did hint at a possible number of additions.
"Well, we're going to use our 85 scholarships and it's still fluid, to be honest with you," Pittman said Thursday. "The number could be three or four more, or less depending on scholarship numbers that we have."
A glaring want for many Razorback fans is at defensive tackle, but with nine projected scholarship players in the unit, per HawgBeat's count, the numbers may not allow another newcomer in the trenches.
"Now, we're heavy in there number-wise," Pittman said. "But, we wouldn't turn down a guy that's affordable and we felt like could at least run up into the two-deep. To be honest with you, that's almost any position. Now, not every position. If we had a scholarship available, finances available and we thought they could be in the top two in the depth chart, we would probably take a strong look at him."
HawgBeat currently projects Arkansas' roster with 87 scholarship players on board. That's assuming wide receiver Jordan Anthony, who also plays track and field for Arkansas, remains on the team and that incoming high school prospect Jace Brown, who Pittman said could be affected by former teammate Madden Iamaleava's decision to transfer, actually makes it to campus in the summer.
