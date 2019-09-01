Chad Morris's up-tempo offense is based around a balance between the run game and passing game but, in the 2019 season opener, the Razorbacks depended on their three-headed rushing attack to eat up yards and to punch it into the end zone.

Arkansas rushed the ball 41 times for 204 total yards with the majority of carries taken by junior Rakeem Boyd. Boyd broke 100 yards for the fourth time in his career as a Razorback. He had 114 on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry with a long run of 25 yards and one touchdown.

"I don’t think we played very well offensively at all," Morris said in his post-game press conference. "Now Rakeem Boyd had 114 yards, we did do some things there. We ran the ball for over 200 yards, which is a goal of ours. But overall, just the flow of things offensively, there were entirely too many third downs. It just wasn’t what we want."

Boyd came out of Saturday's win as the team's second highest-graded player on offense and the highest-graded offensive player with more than 15 snaps. He scored a 77.5 in rushing with a 79 in pass blocking.

Starting quarterback Ben Hicks, who had a mediocre day that Morris called just "OK," praised Boyd after the game for his consistency.

"I thought Rakeem played well," Hicks said. "I mean, he's a special talent and we kind of expect that from him. We expect him to play well every week."