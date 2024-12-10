Arkansas running back Braylen Russell to transfer

Arkansas freshman running back Braylen Russell will transfer from the program, he announced Tuesday afternoon.
A 6-foot-1, 253-pound Benton native, Russell was a highly-touted four-star prospect out of Benton High School and chose the Hogs over Arizona, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and others.
This season for the Razorbacks, Russell totaled 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. His best game came at Mississippi State, when he ran the ball 16 times for 175 yards in Ja'Quinden Jackson's injury absence.
An injury suffered against the Bulldogs plus the return of Jackson and emergence of Rashod Dubinion left Russell down the depth chart despite showing promise with increased usage. Russell did not play in Arkansas' final three games.
The high-potential ballcarrier is the latest Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.
Braylen Russell Bio:
2024 (FRESHMAN): Registered two yards on five carries vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Rushed for a game-high and career-high 175 yards on 16 carries for an average of 10.9 yards per carry during the Razorbacks’ 58-25 victory at Mississippi State (Oct. 26), became the first freshman to rush for 175 or more yards since Darren McFadden ran for 187 against South Carolina on Nov. 5, 2005 … Also tallied one reception for 11 yards (Oct. 26) … Rushed three times for three yards vs. LSU (Oct. 19) … Started and rushed for a game-high 62 yards on eight carries during a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Gained 15 yards on three carries against Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Rushed nine times for 22 yards with one reception for seven yards during a victory at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Is the third freshman running back to rush for multiple touchdowns in a season during the Sam Pittman era (2020-present) … Scored his second touchdown of the season on a two-yard rush in the second quarter of a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) … Rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown on three carries in first collegiate action against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29) … Scored first career touchdown against UAPB on a nine-yard rush in the third quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … No. 237 overall prospect in ESPN 300 rankings … Rated the No. 16 running back nationally and the No. 3 overall prospect in Arkansas by ESPN … No. 21 running back in the country and No. 4 overall prospect in Arkansas according to Rivals … No. 24 running back nationally and No. 4 overall prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports …Played for head coach Brad Harris at Benton High School in Benton, Ark. … As a senior, ran the ball 167 times for 1,359 yards and 20 touchdowns … Added 18 receptions for 351 receiving yards and five scores as a senior … Recorded 1,643 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns (6.8 ypc) as a junior in 2022 … Registered 22 receptions for 224 yards and a score as a junior … Birthdate: July 14, 2005 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and others.