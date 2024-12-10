Arkansas running back Braylen Russell to transfer

Arkansas freshman running back Braylen Russell will transfer from the program, he announced Tuesday afternoon.

A 6-foot-1, 253-pound Benton native, Russell was a highly-touted four-star prospect out of Benton High School and chose the Hogs over Arizona, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and others.

This season for the Razorbacks, Russell totaled 304 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. His best game came at Mississippi State, when he ran the ball 16 times for 175 yards in Ja'Quinden Jackson's injury absence.

An injury suffered against the Bulldogs plus the return of Jackson and emergence of Rashod Dubinion left Russell down the depth chart despite showing promise with increased usage. Russell did not play in Arkansas' final three games.

The high-potential ballcarrier is the latest Hog to officially announce his intentions of entering the transfer portal, joining players like quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna and others. Former tight ends Ty Washington and Var’keyes Gumms, who were dismissed from the team during the season, will also enter the portal.