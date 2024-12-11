Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson declares for NFL Draft

After spending one season in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks, redshirt senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson announced Wednesday that he will enter his name in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my heavenly father for blessing me and putting me in position to live out my dreams," Jackson said in an X post. "To Hog Nation, I want to express my sincere thanks for welcoming me in with open arms and showing me nothing but love. I appreciate you more than you know. It's been an honor being a Razorback!!!"