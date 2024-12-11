Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson declares for NFL Draft

After spending one season in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks, redshirt senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson announced Wednesday that he will enter his name in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my heavenly father for blessing me and putting me in position to live out my dreams," Jackson said in an X post. "To Hog Nation, I want to express my sincere thanks for welcoming me in with open arms and showing me nothing but love. I appreciate you more than you know. It's been an honor being a Razorback!!!"
This season, Jackson rushed for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns on 149 attempts across 10 games. His best performance came against Oklahoma State in Week 2, when he carried the ball 24 times for 149 yards and three scores.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson finished the season with an offensive grade of 82.7 and a run grade of 86.6. The former Utah transfer had one final year of eligibility left to use in 2025, but has declined that for the professional ranks.
Jackson has a fifth-round draft projection according to NFLDraftBuzz, which gives him an 82.9 overall rating out of 100.