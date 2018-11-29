Redshirt freshman running back Maleek Williams has put in to transfer a source has told HawgBeat. Williams is now the sixth Hog in the new transfer portal, joining WR Jarrod Barnes, OL Tyler Hall, WR Jonathan Nance, LB Derrick Munson and WR Tobias Enlow.

The Florida native redshirted his freshman year after committing to Arkansas under Bret Bielema's tenure on the Hill. In 2018, Williams was buried on the depth chart that featured two prominent returning starters in Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden, and the top JUCO running back in the country, Rakeem Boyd. Williams played just 50 snaps, mostly in garbage time, in seven games this season. He racked up 144 yards in 27 carries for an average of 5.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns. He had the most carries (9) in the Hogs second win of the season against Tulsa.

He chose to come to Fayetteville over 11 other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, USF, Minnesota, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Williams' departure creates one more opening for the staff to fill, which they will very easily. The staff is planning to sign 29 for the 2019 class. Check out the scholarship situation for 2019.