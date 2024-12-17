Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion to transfer

2024 (JUNIOR): Earned a start at Missouri, rushing twice for six yards before leaving the game due to injury (Nov. 30) … Started and eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time in his career with 112 rushing yards on 15 carries in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Also tallied 24 receiving yards on three receptions (Nov. 23) … He was the first Arkansas ball carrier to rush for 100-plus yards against Louisiana Tech since RB Oscar Malone and RB Chrys Chukwuma both did so in 1996 (Nov. 23) … Started and rushed for 30 yards on seven carries while catching three passes for a total of five yards vs. Texas (Nov. 16) … Rushed for a touchdown while recording a game-high 49 rushing yards on 12 carries in addition to two receptions for 15 yards vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Registered 98 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in a win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Rushed four times for 15 yards while catching two passes for 24 yards vs. LSU (Oct. 19) … Caught one pass for 18 yards while rushing twice for 10 yards in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Rushed three times for 15 yards while adding 14 yards receiving on two receptions during a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).

2023 (SOPHOMORE): Played in 10 games with a pair of starts, rushing for 260 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown to go with 14 receptions for 85 yards and a TD … Ran three times for 15 yards with one catch for a one-yard touchdown in season-opening victory over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) … Rushed for his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard run vs. Kent State (Sept. 9), carrying the ball 10 times for 34 yards … Ran for 47 yards on 13 carries with one catch for seven yards vs. BYU (Sept. 16) … Carried the ball a season-high 15 times for a season-best 78 yards with three receptions for 35 yards at LSU (Sept. 23) … Recorded three yards on six carries vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 30) … Caught two passes for 15 yards with 10 yards on four carries at Ole Miss (Oct. 7) … Earned his first start of the season at Alabama (Oct. 14), running for 26 yards on 14 carries with one catch for a 14-yard score … Started vs. Mississippi State (Oct. 21) catching a season-high five passes for 11 yards to go with 14 rushes for 47 yards … Missed games at Florida and vs. Missouri (Nov. 24) due to injury.

2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting the AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas (Dec. 28) … Ran for 293 yards (fourth on the team) and five touchdowns (third-most on team) on 71 carries … Added 12 catches for 108 yards and a score … Made his collegiate debut in win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) with two carries for 16 yards and a reception for 29 yards … Carried the ball eight times for 15 yards and his first career touchdown, a one-yard run in win vs. South Carolina (Sept. 10) … Ran for five yards on two carries in victory vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17) … Ran for 17 yards on two carries vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 24) … Gained 10 yards on four carries and hauled in one pass for 14 yards vs. Alabama (Oct. 1) … Ran for a then career-best 28 yards on seven carries at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Caught a career-best four passes for 40 yards and his first career receiving touchdown in win at BYU (Oct. 15), adding 16 yards rushing on four carries … Scored twice on just five carries and 11 yards in win at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Ran for 40 yards on six carries in win vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 19) … Gained 26 yards on six carries at Missouri (Nov. 25) … Produced his best game of the season in win over Kansas, running for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to go with three receptions for 19 yards.

HIGH SCHOOL: Enrolled early at Arkansas and participated in spring practices … Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … The No. 37 player in Georgia and No. 21 athlete in the nation according to 247Sports … Played for head coach John Adams at Cedar Grove High School … Won a state championship, helping the team to a 12-3 record as a senior … Ran 180 times for 1,565 yards (8.7 ypc) and 22 touchdowns and added 10 catches for 149 yards (14.9 ypc) with a touchdown … Contributed three kick-off returns for 205 yards (68.3 ypr) and a touchdown … As a junior rushed 72 times for 536 yards (7.4 ypc) and nine touchdowns and caught eight passes for 129 yards (16.1 ypc) and three touchdowns … As a freshman, played for head coach Jimmy Smith at Cedar Grove, former Arkansas running backs coach … Totaled 61 rushes for 501 yards (8.2 ypc) and seven touchdowns and returned two punts for touchdowns on a 14-1 team that won the state championship … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss and others.

PERSONAL: Son of Byron Scott and Lawanda Dubinion, has two brothers, Jaquez and Armond, and two sisters, Arkeyviondra and Neeoriyah … Born November 12, 2003.