Arkansas already has the no. 11 ranked 2019 recruiting class according to Rivals (at the moment at least) and if they manage to land the rest of the recruits at the top of the board they'll be on the verge of a top 10 class for the first time in history.

Chad Morris and his staff have locked in 24 commits, including 11 4-stars, and have room for up to five more, whether that be from high school, JUCO or transfer additions. Here's a closer look at the Hogs' chances to land each of their top remaining targets with just three weeks until early National Signing Day.