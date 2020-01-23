Arkansas has seven 2020 prospects on the list including two commit who'll help them recruit, Texas 3-star running back Dominique Johnson and in-state linebacker JT Towers .

The Razorbacks came away from last weekend of 10 official visits with three new commits, a new grad transfer quarterback and in a great position to land a few more.

Brandon Frazier was all Hog from the jump after receiving one of his first big offers at an Arkansas camp two summers ago but he decommitted when Chad Morris and his staff were let go. Since then, Frazier has cut his list down to four options: Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas Tech.

Alabama seems to be out of the picture now but after a successful trip to Auburn last weekend, Frazier claimed to have the Tigers and Red Raiders at the top. He'll only be in Fayetteville for a one-night visit, so it may be tough for new tight ends coach Jon Cooper to really convince him of what he could do with his talent here at Arkansas.

Both Auburn and Texas Tech are short on scholarship tight ends on their rosters but Arkansas's situation is even more dire with just two returners, neither being a returning starter.

I like that Frazier has a lot of history with Arkansas but I'm not sure the Hogs will be able to pull him back in at this point.