HawgBeat - Arkansas's Justin Smith out 3-6 weeks

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced Saturday morning that graduate senior forward Justin Smith will be out three-to-six weeks after having right ankle arthroscopic debridement surgery Friday.

Smith injured his ankle during the first half of Arkansas’ SEC opener at Auburn. While he returned to the floor in the first half and totalling 12 minutes, he sat out the second half in the 97-85 win.

Smith started each of the first nine games and he was averaging 11.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Prior to his injury, Smith had double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games, including his fifth career double-double versus Oral Roberts (22 pts and 17 rebs). Smith ranks third in the SEC in offensive rebounds (3.44).

Replacing Smith in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Missouri at home will be freshman guard Devo Davis. The Arkansas native will be making his first start after playing 13 minutes versus Auburn.

The 3-6 week diagnosis on Smith means he could miss between six and 12 games. Arkansas faces Missouri again and mid-February, we'll see if he makes it back by then.