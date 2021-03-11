 HawgBeat - Arkansas's odds to win the SEC tournament
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 10:27:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Arkansas's odds to win the SEC tournament

Arkansas freshman guard Devo Davis.
Arkansas freshman guard Devo Davis. (SEC Media)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

There's not a ton for Arkansas to gain by winning the SEC tournament–unless you consider possible No. 2 seeding, pride, momentum, further legitimacy, national praise and recruits' attention "important."

The Razorbacks opened as the second favorite to win the SEC tournament but they've since evened out with 1-seed Alabama. The two programs each have a +250 moneyline and just a two-game path to the championship game.

Arkansas and Alabama are waiting to find out who they'll play first on Friday between Georgia/Missouri and Mississippi State/Kentucky.

Missouri lost their regular season matchup versus Georgia by 10 but ESPN BPI gives the Tigers a 71.9% chance to best the Bulldogs the second time around. As for Alabama's potential opponents, Kentucky actually beat Mississippi State for their first SEC win of the season before taking a downward turn. The Wildcats are favored 51.4%, according to ESPN BPI.

SEC Tournament Favorites
Program  Moneyline

No. 1 Alabama

+250

No. 2 Arkansas

+250

No. 4 Tennessee

+350

No. 3 LSU

+550

No. 8 Kentucky

+550

No. 5 Florida

+750

No. 6 Ole Miss

+1400

No.7 Missouri

+1400

No. 9 Mississippi State

+4000

No. 10 Georgia

+15000

No. 12 Vanderbilt

+15000

No. 11 South Carolina

+20000
Odds via BETUS

SEC Tournament Bracket

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}