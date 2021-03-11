HawgBeat - Arkansas's odds to win the SEC tournament

There's not a ton for Arkansas to gain by winning the SEC tournament–unless you consider possible No. 2 seeding, pride, momentum, further legitimacy, national praise and recruits' attention "important."

The Razorbacks opened as the second favorite to win the SEC tournament but they've since evened out with 1-seed Alabama. The two programs each have a +250 moneyline and just a two-game path to the championship game.

Arkansas and Alabama are waiting to find out who they'll play first on Friday between Georgia/Missouri and Mississippi State/Kentucky.

Missouri lost their regular season matchup versus Georgia by 10 but ESPN BPI gives the Tigers a 71.9% chance to best the Bulldogs the second time around. As for Alabama's potential opponents, Kentucky actually beat Mississippi State for their first SEC win of the season before taking a downward turn. The Wildcats are favored 51.4%, according to ESPN BPI.