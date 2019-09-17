Arkansas-San Jose State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and San Jose State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.
Stat Comparison - San Jose State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)
Offense
Scoring: 25.5 (87th) | 30.7 (t-68th)
Total yards: 365.0 (93rd) | 425.3 (60th)
Passing: 228.5 (75th) | 265.3 (44th)
Rushing: 136.5 (95th) | 160.0 (78th)
Third downs: 42.3% (57th) | 38.1% (t-80th)
Sacks allowed: 2 (t-12th) | 5 (t-60th)
Turnovers: 2 (t-16th) | 3 (t-37th)
Defense
Scoring: 26.0 (t-74th) | 26.0 (t-74th)
Total yards: 413.0 (90th) | 379.3 (72nd)
Passing: 230.0 (80th) | 202.0 (55th)
Rushing: 183.0 (t-101st) | 177.3 (94th)
Third downs: 44.4% (t-103rd) | 33.3% (t-44th)
Sacks: 4 (t-95th) | 10 (t-18th)
Turnovers: 2 (t-99th) | 7 (t-9th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|San Jose State
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Josh Love
|
QB Nick Starkel
|
RB DeJon Packer
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Billy Humphreys
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Tre Walker
|
WR Mike Woods
|
WR Isaiah Hamilton
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR Bailey Gaither
|
WR Trey Knox
|
LT Jackson Snyder
|
LT Colton Jackson
|
LG Troy Kowalski
|
LG Austin Capps
|
C Kyle Hoppe (5.4)
|
C Ty Clary (5.4)
|
RG Tyler Stevens
|
RG Ricky Stromberg
|
RT Quinn Oseland (5.6)
|
RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)
|
DE Viliami Fehoko (5.4)
|
DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)
|
DE Cade Hall
|
DE Mataio Soli
|
NT Sailosi Latu
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
LB Jesse Osuna
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
LB Tysyn Parker (5.5)
|
MLB De'Jon Harris (5.6)
|
LB Ethan Aguayo
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
LB Rico Tolefree
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Zamore Zigler
|
CB Jarques McClellion
|
CB Brandon Ezell
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
SS Tre Webb
|
SS Kamren Curl
|
FS Jay Lenard
|
FS Joe Foucha
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (San Jose State | Arkansas)
Overall: 77.7 | 88.2
Offense: 66.9 | 72.9
Passing: 73.5 | 72.1
Rushing: 67.4 | 71.5
Receiving: 65.1 | 67.6
Pass blocking: 66.9 | 65.9
Run blocking: 52.1 | 67.7
