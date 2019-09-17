News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 14:01:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas-San Jose State star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

San Jose State visits Arkansas this Saturday.
San Jose State visits Arkansas this Saturday. (SJSU Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and San Jose State using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams.

Stat Comparison - San Jose State | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130)

Offense

Scoring: 25.5 (87th) | 30.7 (t-68th)

Total yards: 365.0 (93rd) | 425.3 (60th)

Passing: 228.5 (75th) | 265.3 (44th)

Rushing: 136.5 (95th) | 160.0 (78th)

Third downs: 42.3% (57th) | 38.1% (t-80th)

Sacks allowed: 2 (t-12th) | 5 (t-60th)

Turnovers: 2 (t-16th) | 3 (t-37th)

Defense

Scoring: 26.0 (t-74th) | 26.0 (t-74th)

Total yards: 413.0 (90th) | 379.3 (72nd)

Passing: 230.0 (80th) | 202.0 (55th)

Rushing: 183.0 (t-101st) | 177.3 (94th)

Third downs: 44.4% (t-103rd) | 33.3% (t-44th)

Sacks: 4 (t-95th) | 10 (t-18th)

Turnovers: 2 (t-99th) | 7 (t-9th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - San Jose State vs. Arkansas
San Jose State Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Josh Love

QB Nick Starkel

RB DeJon Packer

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Billy Humphreys

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Tre Walker

WR Mike Woods

WR Isaiah Hamilton

WR Treylon Burks

WR Bailey Gaither

WR Trey Knox

LT Jackson Snyder

LT Colton Jackson

LG Troy Kowalski

LG Austin Capps

C Kyle Hoppe (5.4)

C Ty Clary (5.4)

RG Tyler Stevens

RG Ricky Stromberg

RT Quinn Oseland (5.6)

RT Dalton Wagner (5.6)

DE Viliami Fehoko (5.4)

DE Gabe Richardson (5.2)

DE Cade Hall

DE Mataio Soli

NT Sailosi Latu

DT McTelvin Agim

LB Jesse Osuna

DT T.J. Smith

LB Tysyn Parker (5.5)

MLB De'Jon Harris (5.6)

LB Ethan Aguayo

WLB Bumper Pool

LB Rico Tolefree

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Zamore Zigler

CB Jarques McClellion

CB Brandon Ezell

CB Montaric Brown

SS Tre Webb

SS Kamren Curl

FS Jay Lenard

FS Joe Foucha

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (San Jose State | Arkansas)

Overall: 77.7 | 88.2

Offense: 66.9 | 72.9

Passing: 73.5 | 72.1

Rushing: 67.4 | 71.5

Receiving: 65.1 | 67.6

Pass blocking: 66.9 | 65.9

Run blocking: 52.1 | 67.7

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}