The Razorbacks are due to host a handful of their 2020 commits on campus and will have quite a few younger targets on the Hill as well for the San Jose State game on Saturday.

Arkansas has 16 commits in their 2020 class with room for roughly six more additions at the moment. They've yet to get a jump on the 2021 class.

They're focusing on defense at this point but they are still working on adding another offensive lineman in the class.

Among the visitors is 2020 offensive tackle and Memphis, Tennessee native Ray Curry. Curry is a Missouri commit at the moment but he's kept in touch with the Arkansas staff and he's now on the RSVP list for this weekend.

