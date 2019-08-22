Arkansas schedules 2-for-1 series vs. Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added another two-for-one series to its future football schedules.
The Razorbacks have scheduled three games against Tulsa for the back half of next decade, with two in Fayetteville sandwiched around a road trip.
The two games at Reynolds Razorback Stadium are set for Nov. 21, 2026, and Sept. 1, 2029, while the game at Chapman Stadium - located about two hours west of Fayetteville - is set for Sept. 4, 2027.
It is a continuation of a series that predates Oklahoma’s statehood, as Arkansas played Tulsa - then known as Henry Kendall College and still located in Muskogee - in Indian Territory during the 1899 season.
The two schools met every year between 1933-1990 except for one (1956) and have met on the gridiron 73 times. Tulsa is tied with SMU for the third-most common opponent in Arkansas’ history, trailing only Texas (78) and Texas A&M (75).
The Razorbacks were conference foes with SMU, Texas and Texas A&M for more than seven decades in the old Southwest Conference, and the Aggies are now fellow SEC members. Arkansas and Tulsa have never been in the same conference.
Although they have played each other frequently, the 2027 game will be Arkansas' first trip to Tulsa since 1952.
Last season, the Golden Hurricane were one of the Razorbacks’ two wins. Connor Noland became just the eighth true freshman to start a game at quarterback in UA history, leading Arkansas to a 23-0 victory. It was Arkansas’ 19th straight win over Tulsa.
The two-for-one series is becoming increasingly popular in college football. Arkansas previously announced one with Memphis over the summer, with games in Fayetteville scheduled for 2026 and 2028 and a game in Memphis scheduled for 2025.
Here are all of Arkansas’ known future non-conference opponents…
2020
Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State
Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame
Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 21 - vs. UL-Monroe
2021
Sept. 4 - vs. Rice
Sept. 11 - vs. Texas
Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
2022
Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State
Oct 15. - at BYU
Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty
2023
Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina
Sept. 23 - vs. BYU
Nov. 18 - vs. Florida International
2024
Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State
2025
Sept. 20 - at Memphis
Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame
2026
Sept. 12 - at Utah
Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis
Nov. 21 - vs. Tulsa
2027
Sept. 4 - at Tulsa
Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State
2028
Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis
Sept. 16 - vs. Utah
2029
Sept. 1 - vs. Tulsa
2032
Sept. 18 - at Oklahoma State
2033
Sept. 10 - vs. Oklahoma State