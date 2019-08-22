FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added another two-for-one series to its future football schedules.

The Razorbacks have scheduled three games against Tulsa for the back half of next decade, with two in Fayetteville sandwiched around a road trip.

The two games at Reynolds Razorback Stadium are set for Nov. 21, 2026, and Sept. 1, 2029, while the game at Chapman Stadium - located about two hours west of Fayetteville - is set for Sept. 4, 2027.

It is a continuation of a series that predates Oklahoma’s statehood, as Arkansas played Tulsa - then known as Henry Kendall College and still located in Muskogee - in Indian Territory during the 1899 season.

The two schools met every year between 1933-1990 except for one (1956) and have met on the gridiron 73 times. Tulsa is tied with SMU for the third-most common opponent in Arkansas’ history, trailing only Texas (78) and Texas A&M (75).

The Razorbacks were conference foes with SMU, Texas and Texas A&M for more than seven decades in the old Southwest Conference, and the Aggies are now fellow SEC members. Arkansas and Tulsa have never been in the same conference.

Although they have played each other frequently, the 2027 game will be Arkansas' first trip to Tulsa since 1952.

Last season, the Golden Hurricane were one of the Razorbacks’ two wins. Connor Noland became just the eighth true freshman to start a game at quarterback in UA history, leading Arkansas to a 23-0 victory. It was Arkansas’ 19th straight win over Tulsa.

The two-for-one series is becoming increasingly popular in college football. Arkansas previously announced one with Memphis over the summer, with games in Fayetteville scheduled for 2026 and 2028 and a game in Memphis scheduled for 2025.

Here are all of Arkansas’ known future non-conference opponents…

2020

Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State

Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame

Oct. 3 - vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 21 - vs. UL-Monroe

2021

Sept. 4 - vs. Rice

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas

Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern

Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

2022

Sept. 17 - vs. Missouri State

Oct 15. - at BYU

Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty

2023

Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 23 - vs. BYU

Nov. 18 - vs. Florida International

2024

Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State

2025

Sept. 20 - at Memphis

Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame

2026

Sept. 12 - at Utah

Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis

Nov. 21 - vs. Tulsa

2027

Sept. 4 - at Tulsa

Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State

2028

Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis

Sept. 16 - vs. Utah

2029

Sept. 1 - vs. Tulsa

2032

Sept. 18 - at Oklahoma State

2033

Sept. 10 - vs. Oklahoma State