Arkansas schedules future home-and-home series vs. Utah
Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Arkansas has added a home-and-home series against Utah to its future football schedules.
The first meeting between the schools is set for Sept. 12, 2026, in Salt Lake City, with the Utes making the return trip to Fayetteville on Sept. 16, 2028.
Utah is led by Kyle Whittingham, who is entering his 15th season as head coach this year. It won the Pac-12 South Division title with a 9-5 overall record and 6-3 conference mark last season. In just eight seasons in the Pac-12, the Utes have won two division titles and finished ranked in the AP poll four of the last five years.
It will be the first time the Razorbacks have played a Pac-12 team since a home-and-home series against USC in 2005 and 2006, when the Trojans won a pair of blowouts 70-17 and 50-14. Those losses dropped their all-time record against current Pac-12 schools to 4-6-1, with the other nine games taking place before Arkansas joined the SEC.
Four years before their trip out west in 2026, the Razorbacks will be in Utah to play another non-conference opponent, as they play BYU in Provo in 2022 before the Cougars come to Fayetteville the following year.
Here’s a look at their future opponents…
2020
Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State
Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame
2021
Sept. 4 - vs. Missouri State
Sept. 11 - vs. Texas
Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern
Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
2022
Oct 15. - at BYU
Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty
2023
Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina
Sept. 23 - vs. BYU
2024
Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff
Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State
2025
Sept. 20 - at Memphis
Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame
2026
Sept. 12 - at Utah
Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis
2027
Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State
2028
Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis
Sept. 16 - vs. Utah