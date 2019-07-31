Arkansas has added a home-and-home series against Utah to its future football schedules.

The first meeting between the schools is set for Sept. 12, 2026, in Salt Lake City, with the Utes making the return trip to Fayetteville on Sept. 16, 2028.

Utah is led by Kyle Whittingham, who is entering his 15th season as head coach this year. It won the Pac-12 South Division title with a 9-5 overall record and 6-3 conference mark last season. In just eight seasons in the Pac-12, the Utes have won two division titles and finished ranked in the AP poll four of the last five years.

It will be the first time the Razorbacks have played a Pac-12 team since a home-and-home series against USC in 2005 and 2006, when the Trojans won a pair of blowouts 70-17 and 50-14. Those losses dropped their all-time record against current Pac-12 schools to 4-6-1, with the other nine games taking place before Arkansas joined the SEC.

Four years before their trip out west in 2026, the Razorbacks will be in Utah to play another non-conference opponent, as they play BYU in Provo in 2022 before the Cougars come to Fayetteville the following year.

Here’s a look at their future opponents…

2020

Sept. 5 - vs. Kent State

Sept. 12 - at Notre Dame

2021

Sept. 4 - vs. Missouri State

Sept. 11 - vs. Texas

Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Southern

Oct. 23 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

2022

Oct 15. - at BYU

Nov. 5 - vs. Liberty

2023

Sept. 2 - vs. Western Carolina

Sept. 23 - vs. BYU

2024

Aug. 31 - vs. UA-Pine Bluff

Sept. 7 - at Oklahoma State

2025

Sept. 20 - at Memphis

Oct. 4 - vs. Notre Dame

2026

Sept. 12 - at Utah

Sept. 19 - vs. Memphis

2027

Sept. 11 - vs. Oklahoma State

2028

Sept. 9 - vs. Memphis

Sept. 16 - vs. Utah