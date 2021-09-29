Arkansas schedules home-and-home series vs. Texas Tech

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has added another former Southwest Conference foe to its future football schedules.

The Razorbacks will play a home-and-home series against Texas Tech beginning on the road in 2030 and with a return game in Fayetteville the following season.

The game in Lubbock, Texas, is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2030, while the game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium is set for Sept. 13, 2031.

Barring a matchup in a bowl game between now and then, it will be the first time the two teams have met in football since their home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015.

Behind a dominant ground game led by Alex Collins' 212 rushing yards and Jonathan Williams' four touchdowns, Arkansas crushed Texas Tech 49-28 at Jones AT&T Stadium in 2014.

The Red Raiders returned the favor in 2015, coming to Fayetteville and winning 35-24 behind a strong performance by future NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who went 26 of 30 for 243 yards and a touchdown and added 58 yards and two scores on the ground.

Playing former Southwest Conference foes is nothing new for Arkansas. After the last home-and-home with Texas Tech, the Razorbacks played TCU home-and-home in 2016 and 2017. This season, they hosted Rice and Texas, plus they play Texas A&M every year as an SEC West division opponent.

With the announcement, Arkansas now has a major conference opponent on the schedule through the 2033 season. All known future non-conference opponents are listed below.