Arkansas scholarship offensive lineman medically retiring

Arkansas redshirt freshman scholarship offensive lineman Luke Brown announced Monday via Instagram that he is medically retiring from football.

Brown redshirted during his first season at Arkansas in 2023 and injuries limited him from seeing the field this fall. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound native of Paris, Tennessee, was a four-star prospect coming out of Paris High School.

"Thank you football," Brown said. "I've been blessed with the opportunity to play the game for as long as I have. It has created lifelong memories and friendships. Thanks to all the coaches, family members, and friends who have helped me along my way in this journey. It truly has been a blessing. With that being said, I will be medically retiring from football. Woo Pig!"

According to his Arkansas bio, Brown logged 127 pancake blocks on the offensive line and helped Paris High School post an 11-3 overall record with a 5-0 mark in 5A Region 7 play to earn a first-place finish as a senior. He chose Arkansas over schools such as Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois and others.