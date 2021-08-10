Arkansas' search for No. 2 RB has multiple candidates

FAYETTEVILLE — No one was talking about Grant Morgan at this time last year, but he ended up earning All-SEC and All-America accolades.

Asked before the start of fall camp who might have a similar breakout season in 2021, head coach Sam Pittman pointed to Arkansas’ No. 2 running back behind starter Trelon Smith.

Identifying who that player is, though, has been a challenge. Running backs coach Jimmy Smith told reporters after Monday’s practice that three or four guys are fighting for that spot on the depth chart and mentioned Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, AJ Green, Josh Oglesby and Dominique Johnson as the top candidates.

“(We’re looking for) somebody who can do everything,” Smith said. “Somebody who can catch the ball out of the backfield, protect and run inside and outside. … We have role players. I want a guy who can do everything."

During a short team segment in the media’s 20-minute viewing period of practice, Johnson got the reps with the second-team offense and Javion Hunt went with the third unit.