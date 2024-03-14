The 12-seed Arkansas Razorbacks saw their season come to an end Thursday evening with an 80-66 loss to the 5-seed and 15th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arkansas posted a 16-17 overall record during the 2023-24 season — the program's first losing season since 2009-10 — after it went 1-1 at the SEC Tournament with an overtime win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday and the loss to the Gamecocks on Thursday.

The Razorbacks trailed by just three at halftime, but they were out-scored by 11 in the final 20 minutes to lose in blowout fashion. South Carolina scored 52 points in the paint, while Arkansas had 66 total points in the game.

"It's an emotional time for our guys right now," assistant coach Todd Lee said on postgame radio. "You're battling, you're getting ready. We talked about it yesterday, we had a really quick turnaround to play a team that had a bye and is a very physical team, very good defensive team. So we didn't have much time physically and really mentally to get ready for the game.

"But I thought our guys did a really good job, especially in the first half and led most of it. Just the start of the second half. When you play a really good team, you can have a two or three minute stretch and that can lose the ballgame. And probably the start of the second half for us lost the ballgame."

South Carolina freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles scored a game-high 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting. The Gamecocks forced 14 turnovers against the Hogs and turned that into 17 points, plus they turned 12 offensive rebounds into 19 second chance points.

Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 20 points and seven rebounds, and the Hogs did shoot 50.0% from the field. Makhi Mitchell had 15 points and five rebounds, while Jalen Graham added 11 points in his first action since Feb. 14.