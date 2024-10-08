Arkansas' season stats, PFF grades through 6 games

At the midway mark of the season, Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) has a much-needed bye week to rest up and refocus before closing out its 2024-25 campaign.
Head coach Sam Pittman's squad began the year with a 70-0 blowout over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium before losing in heartbreaking fashion, 39-31 (OT), at then-No. 16 Oklahoma State in Week 2.
The Razorbacks rebounded in less-than-stellar fashion with a 10-point home victory over UAB, and then started SEC play by knocking off Auburn, 24-14, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Arkansas then lost the final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium, 21-17, to then-No. 24 Texas A&M.
Arkansas shocked the college football world over the weekend when it defeated then-No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, behind a remarkable defensive performance from Travis Williams' bunch.
Through those six games, Arkansas finds itself improved compared to last season in most offensive and defensive statistical categories.The Hogs boast three top-25 offensive and five top-50 defensive categories.
Here's a look at the rest of Arkansas' stats and Pro Football Focus grades so far this year:
Season Stats - Arkansas (FBS rank out of 134 teams)
Offense
~ Scoring: 33.0 (41st)
~ Total yards: 484.8 (13th)
~ Passing: 285.3 (25th)
~ Rushing: 199.5 (29th)
~ Third downs: 52.8% (8th)
~ Sacks allowed/game: 2.33 (90th)
~ Turnovers: 9 (98th)
Defense
~ Scoring: 19.2 (34th)
~ Total yards: 321.5 (39th)
~ Passing: 214.7 (68th)
~ Rushing: 106.8 (30th)
~ Third downs: 33.3% (33rd)
~ Sacks/game: 2.33 (46th)
~ Turnovers forced: 7 (55th)