Arkansas' season stats, PFF grades through 6 games

At the midway mark of the season, Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) has a much-needed bye week to rest up and refocus before closing out its 2024-25 campaign.

Head coach Sam Pittman's squad began the year with a 70-0 blowout over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium before losing in heartbreaking fashion, 39-31 (OT), at then-No. 16 Oklahoma State in Week 2.

The Razorbacks rebounded in less-than-stellar fashion with a 10-point home victory over UAB, and then started SEC play by knocking off Auburn, 24-14, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Arkansas then lost the final Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium, 21-17, to then-No. 24 Texas A&M.

Arkansas shocked the college football world over the weekend when it defeated then-No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, behind a remarkable defensive performance from Travis Williams' bunch.

Through those six games, Arkansas finds itself improved compared to last season in most offensive and defensive statistical categories.The Hogs boast three top-25 offensive and five top-50 defensive categories.

Here's a look at the rest of Arkansas' stats and Pro Football Focus grades so far this year: