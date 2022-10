The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) are on a much-needed bye week that should help them heal up.

After beginning the season 3-0, the Hogs dropped three straight games before getting back in the win column with a 52-35 victory at BYU on Saturday.

The numbers have not been pretty defensively all season, but the offense has looked solid. After scoring 52 points and gaining 644 yards against the Cougars, the stats for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' group look solid through seven games.

Here's a look at Arkansas' stats and Pro Football Focus grades so far this year: