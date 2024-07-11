Advertisement
Arkansas' SEC Network Takeover set for Friday

Arkansas fans calling the Hogs against Duke on Nov. 29.
Arkansas fans calling the Hogs against Duke on Nov. 29. (Arkansas Athletics)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

For the 10th consecutive summer, Arkansas will participate in the SEC Network Takeover which gives all 16 member programs an opportunity to take center stage with an entire day of the greatest moments from the past year.

Arkansas' 24-hour scheduled takeover is set for Friday, and the Razorbacks will have a wide range of games showcased from football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics and track & field.

Below is the full SEC Network Takeover schedule for the Arkansas Razorbacks this season (all times central):

Full Arkansas Takeover Schedule:

*11:00 p.m. - Women's Basketball: Arkansas at Florida State

1:00 a.m. - Football: Arkansas Red-White Spring Game (2024)

3:00 a.m. - Softball: Arkansas vs Alabama (2024)

6:30 a.m. - Baseball: Arkansas vs LSU (2024)

9:00 a.m. - Volleyball: Arkansas at Florida (2024)

10:30 a.m. - Track & Field: SEC Indoor Track & Field Championship (2024)

12:30 p.m. - Gymnastics: Arkansas vs Kentucky (2024)

2:00 p.m. - Volleyball: Arkansas vs Florida (2024)

4:00 p.m. - Basketball: Arkansas vs Duke (2023)

6:00 p.m. - Soccer: Arkansas vs Alabama (2024)

8:00 p.m. - Football: Arkansas at Florida (2023)

*Scheduled for Thursday.

