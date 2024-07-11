For the 10th consecutive summer, Arkansas will participate in the SEC Network Takeover which gives all 16 member programs an opportunity to take center stage with an entire day of the greatest moments from the past year.

Arkansas' 24-hour scheduled takeover is set for Friday, and the Razorbacks will have a wide range of games showcased from football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, gymnastics and track & field.

Below is the full SEC Network Takeover schedule for the Arkansas Razorbacks this season (all times central):