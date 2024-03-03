The Razorbacks scored five runs on 10 hits in the game, as every single starter recorded at least one hit. Freshman Nolan Souza led the way with two hits and three RBIs, including his first career home run. Arkansas was 4 of 15 at the plate with runners on and 2 of 4 with runners in scoring position.

Molina threw 77 total pitches in the start and 53 of them were strikes. With the completion of Molina's outing, Arkansas starting pitchers (Hagen Smith, Brady Tygart, Molina) officially combined to give up just three earned runs, while the trio walked seven batters and struck out 65 over the last two weekends.

Junior starting pitcher Mason Molina, a transfer from Texas Tech, tossed five innings of one-run ball while walking just one batter and striking out 10. The left-hander gave up one run via a solo homer in the top of the second inning and then allowed just one hit after that.

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks earned the sweep over Murray State (6-5) with a 5-3 win Sunday in front of an announced attendance of 9,396 fans who enjoyed blue skies and 70-degree weather at Baum-Walker Stadium.

A week removed from striking out 10 Michigan batters in Arlington, Texas, Molina started his outing against the Racers with a three-pitch strikeout. He picked up another punchout and then issued a two-out walk, but he stranded the runner shortly after with another three-pitch strikeout.

After the Hogs went down in order during the bottom of the first, Molina retired the first two batters he saw in the top of the second before giving up a two-out nuke to Murray State's Taylor Howell, who sent his solo homer 443 feet to the Hog Pen in left field. Molina responded with his fifth strikeout of the game to close the frame.

Murray State starter Ryan Fender worked around a four-pitch leadoff walk in the bottom half of the second, and he ended up facing the minimum when a Jayson Jones grounder that was hit 109 miles per hour off the bat resulted in a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play.

Molina's first perfect inning came in the top of the third, and the Razorback lineup rewarded him right away with a 398-foot solo homer from Souza — the first of his career — to leadoff the bottom half. Kendall Diggs gave the Hogs a 2-1 lead with a sacrifice fly, but they stranded two runners after the Racers brought in left-handed reliever Allen Roulette.

Arkansas' big left-handed starter returned to the mound and worked another 1-2-3 frame that was closed with back-to-back strikeouts to push his game total to nine punchies.

Roulette gave up back-to-back singles to leadoff the bottom half of the fourth, and Souza drove both runners in with a two-run single hit 108 miles per hour back up the middle. The next three Razorback batters recorded outs to keep the lead at 4-1 after four innings.

After allowing the first two batters he faced to reach in the top of the fifth, Molina retired three straight to strand the runners and end his day after five innings pitched.

Following a scoreless bottom of the fifth, Arkansas brought sophomore right-hander Gage Wood on in relief to start the sixth inning. He began with a strikeout, but proceeded to see the next four batters reach base — one of which via an error that saw a run cross on the same play to make it 4-2. Wood was relieved by McEntire, who inherited bases loaded with one out.

Somehow, someway, the Razorbacks escaped the jam when the Racers hit an infield fly and the runner at third was tagged out to make it a double play. Roulette gave up a two-out single in the bottom half of the sixth, and the Racers turned to righty-hander Alex Elsing, who picked up the third out to strand the Arkansas runner and keep it a two-run game.

Murray State leadoff hitter Drew Vogel made it a one-run game with one swing on a two-out, 0-2 pitch from McEntire that Vogel sent 364-feet to the left field bullpen to make it 4-3. McEntire induced a lineout to close the frame on the next at bat.

Arkansas responded by plating its fifth run when Will Edmunson scored on a 6-4-3 double play from Wehiwa Aloy to make it a 5-3 lead entering the eighth inning.

McEntire started the top of the eighth with two strikeouts, but after giving up a two-out single and a Kendall Diggs error, the big righty had two runners in scoring position. One pitch later, he was out of it courtesy of a pop out to second base.

The Razorbacks went down in order in the bottom half of the eighth to leave just three more outs until victory. McEntire picked up the first two outs on six pitches, and after giving up a two-out single, he ended the game by inducing a lineout to third.

Up next, the Razorbacks will host Central Arkansas for a midweek matchup Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks and Bears are scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and the game will be streamed live on the SEC Network+.