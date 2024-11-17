Arkansas dips in ESPN FPI after Texas loss

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 3-4 SEC) fell in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) following their 20-10 loss Saturday to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
After coming in at 29th overall following their loss to Ole Miss, the Razorbacks stumbled three spots to No. 32 off the back of the loss to Texas in ESPN’s FPI this week.
Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad now has a 6.3-5.7 projected win total with a 96.2% chance of obtaining six wins during the season. On top of that, Arkansas now no longer has a chance at winning the SEC or making the College Football Playoff, according to the FPI.
According to ESPN, Arkansas now has the 11th-highest SOS (strength of schedule) and the 52nd-best remaining SOS. The Razorbacks also slot in at No. 34 in Game Control rank, which reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would control games from start to end. Finally, Arkansas is No. 68 in average in-game win probability.
After 12 weeks of football, Arkansas dropped to No. 34 in the country in efficiency rankings, according to ESPN. This includes a 62.3 (No. 40) offensive rating.
The defensive rating moved up to 66.5 (No. 35) this week, and the special teams unit decreased its rating to 43.3 (No. 98) after the Texas game.
Compared to the rest of the SEC, the Razorbacks come in at No. 13 in the FPI just above Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The Hogs look slightly better in the efficiency department, as they slot in at No. 11 in the SEC.
Arkansas' next matchup will be at home against Louisiana Tech (4-6, 3-4 CUSA), which ranks No. 116 in ESPN's FPI with a 17.8 offensive efficiency (126th) and 55.1 defensive efficiency (61st).
Per ESPN analytics, Arkansas has a 93.8% chance of beating Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23 and a 36.2% chance of beating Missouri on Nov. 30.
The Razorbacks' game against the Bulldogs will kick off at 3 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium on Saturday. It will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.