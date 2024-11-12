Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 12, 2024
Arkansas expected to host 2025 five-star forward this weekend
circle avatar
Jackson Collier  •  HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@JacksonCollier
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In