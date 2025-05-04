Five 2028 in-state football prospects to watch

High school spring practices are going on across the country as another anticipated football season is less than four months away.
This time of year is a great opportunity for college coaches to make their rounds and get a fresh look at prospects they have been recruiting, as well as some they have already received a commitment from. One of the most important tasks in recruiting is forming early relationships and the Razorback staff has already extended two in-state offers for the 2028 class, while others have also been getting Division I attention.
Here are five 2028 prospects to keep an eye on throughout the summer.
Kentz Brown - Running Back - Dumas
Offers: Arkansas, Central Arkansas, Mississippi, Purdue, Sacramento State, UNLV
Notes: The first 2028 homegrown prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks. Despite battling an injury last fall Brown, who owns 4.4 speed, rushed for 1,179 yards and 14 touchdowns in five games for Dumas' freshman team. He also earned playing time for the varsity squad that advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 3A state playoffs. Dumas coach Antonio Lovelady confirmed to HawgBeat that Brown plans to attend camps at Arkansas, Central Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee over the summer.
Jamir Lee - Wide Receiver - North Little Rock
Offers: Arkansas
Notes: Recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards and caught 10 touchdowns for the North Little Rock freshman team. Received an offer from Arkansas on March 12. North Little Rock coach Brad Bolding compared Lee to Omarion Robinson, who is already enrolled to play at Oklahoma. Robinson, a natural defensive back, thrived on all three levels for the Patriots and Bolding expects Lee to "do it all" for the Charging Wildcats.
Braylyn Brown - Wide Receiver - Joe T. Robinson
Offers: Kentucky, Memphis, Southern Miss
Notes: Had a stellar freshman year on both sides of the ball for Joe T. Robinson's freshman team. Offensively, Brown caught 37 passes for 723 yards with 17 touchdowns while also logging 28 tackles and two interceptions, one for a score.
Antavion Gaines - Running Back - Searcy
Notes: Rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns for Searcy's junior high team. Has confirmed that he will attend camps at Arkansas, Arkansas State, Baylor, Central Arkansas Memphis and Texas A&M.
Chase Hancock - Wide Receiver - Pulaski Academy
Notes: Caught 54 passes for 1,174 yards and 18 touchdowns for Pulaski Academy's junior team. He was moved up to varsity – a program that is one of Arkansas' most successful prep football teams of the 21st century – for the final three games and caught 3 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Bruins' first round playoff win over Springdale Har-Ber. Hancock confirmed he will be attending camps at Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Kansas State.